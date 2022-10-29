Authorities: Missing four-year-old from Fairbank found dead in nearby pond

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL)- Buchanan County authorities have found the body of a four-year-old child who went missing from a home in Fairbank on Friday night. The child was last seen around 3:45 in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office began searching for the child just after 5:00.
Multiple state and local agencies participated in the search. They looked through surrounding houses, fields, ditches and ponds. Shortly before midnight, authorities found the child dead in a nearby pond.
Authorities are still investigating what happened but do not suspect foul play is involved. The Iowa State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy of the child's body.
Several agencies participated in the search efforts, including the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Department, Buchanan County Emergency Management Office, Hazelton Fire Department, Fairbank Fire Department, Jessup Fire Department, Independence Fire Department and Rowley Fire Department.