Authorities looking for inmate who didn't return to correctional facility after work release

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are searching for an inmate who did not return to a correctional facility after work release.
Alexander Joseph Carmen did not report to the Waterloo Regional Correctional Facility as required on Friday.
Carman, who is 19 years old, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County.
He has been at the work release facility since mid-October of 2022.
Carman is a white male, 5'6" and 138 pounds.
Anyone with information about where he is should contact local police.