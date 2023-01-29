 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Monday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over
portions of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the teens and 20s below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Authorities looking for inmate who didn't return to correctional facility after work release

  • 0
Alexander Carman

Iowa Department of Corrections

 Iowa Department of Corrections

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are searching for an inmate who did not return to a correctional facility after work release.

Alexander Joseph Carmen did not report to the Waterloo Regional Correctional Facility as required on Friday.

Carman, who is 19 years old, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County.

He has been at the work release facility since mid-October of 2022.

Carman is a white male, 5'6" and 138 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact local police.