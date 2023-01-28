Authorities identify four killed in Grundy County crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning.
Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. All are from Delhi, Iowa.
They are 22-year-old Ervin J. Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, and 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger.
Nine other people, including six adults and three children under the age of five, were injured in the crash. Most went to Grundy County Memorial Hospital, but two went to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and two went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
According to Iowa State Patrol, the van was driving 13 passengers, plus the driver, westbound when the driver lost control on slick roads.
The van crashed into a median, and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of Highway 20.
According to Iowa State Patrol, none of the 15 occupants were using seatbelts or child restraint devices.