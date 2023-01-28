 Skip to main content
...Light Snow Continues Over Northern Half of Iowa This Evening,
Bitter Cold Overnight...

Light falling snow and patchy blowing snow will linger into the
evening with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through
the highway 20 corridor and lesser amounts north and south.

Cold air settles in overnight with wind chills dropping to -20 or
colder for much of the area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with additional accumulations this evening
of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Authorities identify four killed in Grundy County crash

Grundy County Crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning.

Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. All are from Delhi, Iowa.

They are 22-year-old Ervin J. Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, and 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger.

Nine other people, including six adults and three children under the age of five, were injured in the crash. Most went to Grundy County Memorial Hospital, but two went to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and two went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the van was driving 13 passengers, plus the driver, westbound when the driver lost control on slick roads.

The van crashed into a median, and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of Highway 20.

According to Iowa State Patrol, none of the 15 occupants were using seatbelts or child restraint devices.