Authorities identify 10-year-old girl killed in Onslow house fire

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities have identified the young girl killed in an Onslow house fire Friday morning as 10-year-old Geniyah Morgan.
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said the fire happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Summit Street in Onslow.
At the time of the fire, six people were home, including Brittany Qualls and her five kids. Qualls and four of her kids under the age of 10 got out safely.
Firefighters tried several times to reach Geniya, who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom. Ultimately, firefighters could not rescue her because of the intensity and heat of the fire on both floors.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Officer in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy of Geniya's body. She was a 5th-grade student at Midland Middle School. Authorities said the school district knows about her death and has made resources available.
All five surviving family members went to the hospital with heat and smoke related injuries. One of the children went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. All five who survived are now out of the hospital.
The State Fire Marshall's Office determined that the fire was accidental and started in the home's kitchen.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.