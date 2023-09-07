As corn, soybean condition deteriorate, farmers plan to harvest early

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Corn and soybeans across Iowa are parched and worsening.
With little rain over the past several weeks, crop conditions have declined. Extreme drought now covers 18% of the state, the largest area in ten years.
It has been one of the driest crop seasons of Lance Lillibridge's lifetime at his farm outside of Vinton.
"The crop right now is dry," Lillibridge said. "If you drive through the countryside, you can see fields turning brown very fast. Some of them are completely dead."
At his farm in Benton County, Lillibridge has 1400 acres of corn, 60 acres of alfalfa and Red Angus cattle.
Spots of brown now dot his fields of green. The different colors, Lillibridge said, are a sign of differences in the moisture content of the soil.
"If you look at the hay field, you can see the brown spots because the roots right there have not been able to get to moisture," he said. "You can see some green because those roots have gotten to the moisture."
Lillibridge said the hay crop that's growing right now has had at most three-tenths of an inch of rain. The season started well for farmers, but the rain dropped off, and the dry summer is now drying out corn and soybeans.
"We got three-tenths of an inch of rain here the other night, but it's not enough," he said. "We should be getting an inch or better every week, and I think we've gotten an inch every month, if that."
The lack of rain has stressed the hay crop and the corn crop.
According to the most recent crop report from the Iowa Department of Agriculture, corn and soybean conditions were both at 49 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition for alfalfa was 16 percent good to excellent, the lowest rating since September 6, 2020.
"This year, it's been a challenge with the dryness," Lillibridge said. "The early hybrids are ready to go now, and the later hybrid still, hopefully, we'll finish some, but it is going to be a reduced crop."
With the crops stressed, conditions variable and rain chances low in the foreseeable future, many farmers are preparing their equipment to harvest early.
Lillibridge said he could start harvesting his crops as early as next week.
"With a lighter crop, we're probably going to let it dry down in the field as best we can," he said. "I think that's going to happen pretty easily. With the weather pattern that we've been in this year, we'll probably get started in about two to three weeks."
Iowa has now seen 166 consecutive weeks of being in at least the moderate drought stage. Lillibridge said this drought is one of the worst ones he has ever seen. The big difference this time is that the hybrids are much better than they were years ago.
"Thank goodness for technology and moving forward that way and the good science that we're able to make crops that can grow a respectable crop on very little rain," he said.
Even though it is a down year, Lillibridge said it is better than 20 or 30 years ago. As for exactly how down this year will be, Lillibridge said it is hard to know until he gets out there with a combine.
"Some of the early early numbers were suggesting a really good crop. We had some yield estimates coming in around 240, but I think it's going to be really hard-pressed even to see 180 bushels per acre out of some of that stuff," he said. "The variability in the soils, the fertility changes in the soils can make a difference on the yield. You just don't know until you get out there."
Weather, the only factor farmers can't control, is forcing a major audible right before harvest season. The weather and issues won't just affect the farmers but also consumers.
"Potentially, there's less supply available," he said. "The American farmer is resilient. I don't see us running out of corn by any means or anything like that, but for the farmer, when you have a little less every time, it just makes things harder to manage."