ARTapalooza returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Downtown Cedar Falls could've been confused for an art gallery Sunday morning. The 16th annual ARTapalooza was put on, one day later than it was supposed to after bad weather rolled in on Saturday.
The streets and sidewalk were bustling with local artists across the Cedar Valley, eager to show off their artwork along Main Street.
More than 50 area artists displayed and sold their work at booths set up for passerby's. Their art included ceramics, paintings, metal sculptures, fiber, jewelry, photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, and so many more.
The event also brought with it live local entertainment from the UNI Suzuki School of Music, the Doo Woops, and the Cedar Falls High School band. Cup of Joe also had music from singers Travis Wilson, Rick Vanderwall, Carter Guse, and Bryan Sink.
There was even something for the kids to do on Sunday. A children's zone was set up filled with a lot of activities across downtown.
Everyone who showcased some craft passed a highly competitive jurying process in order to be accepted into the show.