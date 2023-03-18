Art on the River proposals being accepted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Sculpting proposals are being accepted right now in Dubuque. For the 17th annual Art on the River public art sculpture exhibit.
This year's theme is "Illuminate and Innovate", symbolizing Dubuque as a beacon of progress, forward momentum, and a bright tomorrow. The exhibit will be held along the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque from August 2023 to July 2024.
Interested artists can submit existing or brand new sculptures for this year. Both permanent and temporary works will be considered. Up to 11 works will be chosen for display at the Port of Dubuque.
Anyone interested can apply and submit their work HERE. There's no charge to apply and you can submit up to three works of art. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. April 21.
If your work is selected, you will get a $1,800 stipend for each work picked for inclusion. Additional cash prizes will be handed out for Best in Show and People's Choice.