Area clinics react to proposed six-week abortion ban

IOWA (KWWL) -- Area clinics from both sides of the controversial abortion issue are speaking out ahead of tomorrow's special session, where legislators will vote on a six-week ban on abortions in Iowa.
The bill will ban the procedure after fetal cardiac activity is detected.
Planned Parenthood of North Central States and Emma Goldman Clinic held a joint press conference this afternoon over the legislation. In 2018, after Governor Reynolds passed the fetal heartbeat law, both groups sued causing a block on the law. Just this summer, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on the issue, although they were deadlocked in the decision.
Just in March, the Des Moines Register reported more than 61% of polled Iowans responded they believe all or most abortions should be legal. Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States says this proposed bill does not support that view:
“Iowans need access to expert sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion in their home state. The majority of Iowans understand this, and they want to keep abortion safe and legal. No ban is acceptable, not now, not ever."
The groups say these kind of laws restrict doctors from giving patients full access to care.
"These laws often force doctors to chose between providing evidence based essential reproductive health care- or breaking the law," said Dr. Sarah Traxler, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States
"We're going to work really hard to make sure everyone who wants and needs an abortion, is still able to get one, despite what happens in the next couple of days," added Francine Thompson, Executive Director of Emma Goldman Clinic.
Alternatives Pregnancy Center does not provide or refer patients to abortion services. Megan Yturriaga is the Executive Director at Alternatives Pregnancy Center. She says they offer a judgement free zone for people who think they could be pregnant, and are unsure of what to do.
"We obviously at Alternatives have a pro-life stance, our agenda is that people feel loved and supported," Yturriaga said, adding, "what we’re gonna do as alternatives is exactly what we’ve always done, which is respond to the needs of the community. So if that means more women are seeking our services we have never in the history of alternative turned someone away, we don’t intend to now.”
The clinics focus on giving pregnant woman the alternative options to abortion, such as carrying the baby full term, or following through with adoption. They provide free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, as well as parental coaching and counseling through the baby's first year of life.
"We see women who sometimes are undecided about their pregnancy and we talk them through their options, what works best in their life, what is the positives and negative of each option, how they think each option would effect them," said Lindsay King, the Nurse Manager at Alternatives Pregnancy Center.
Alternatives is preparing to ramp up their services, in case the new possible ban brings more patients their way.
"We're gonna make sure we have even more volunteers, more resources available for them, we're gonna make sure we have even more appointment slots available," said Yturriaga.
While Planned Parenthood and Emma Goldman prepare to move their patients out of state.
"Our abortion navigators are working hard to ensure that no matter what happens, individuals will be able to get access to get the essential healthcare access they need," Richardson said.
PPNCS estimates more that 1600 patients have transported to their 5-state region for abortion care, a number that they expect to increase. Just between Iowa and Minnesota alone, Planned Parenthood clinics saw a 211% increase in patients crossing the border to Minnesota for care in 2022. Currently in the state, abortion is banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
"We are sadly getting very good at helping clients navigate the system and helping direct them to places where they can be seen and often it’s because by the time that they are able to be seen at our clinic they would schedule themselves out of a legal abortion in Iowa," said Thompson.
To see services offered at Planned Parenthood, Emma Goldman Clinic and Alternatives Pregnancy Center, click the name of the organization.
Tomorrow's special session begins at 8 a.m. Public comment will open at 9:30, every speaker will have two minutes at the microphone. Debate will open at 4:00 p.m., but will be cut off for voting at 11:00 p.m. If the bill is passed, it will immediately go into effect with the Governor's signature.