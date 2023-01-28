"Appalling and senseless": Iowa law enforcement reacts to react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Memphis police released body camera footage on Friday night of five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Demonstrations have continued in Memphis and through the county this weekend over his death. Law enforcement and government leaders across Iowa have shared their thoughts on the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest.
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague and Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston issued a joint statement after the release of the deadly arrest video on Friday night.
“As Mayor of Iowa City, I am reaching out to the Iowa City community to offer my support following the release of a horrific video issued by law enforcement earlier today, to acknowledge the despair and anger that the Black community is feeling, to denounce the acts of violence taken against Tyre Nichols, and to look for ways to process this injustice while grieving the life of another innocent Black man," Mayor Teague said. "The murder of Mr. Nichols following the vicious assault by Memphis officers entrusted to serve and protect their community is impossible to understand. We stand together to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols and to work together as we all process this pain on a physical and emotional level. We understand the unease that permeates the community following an event like this, and want you to know that we will continue to listen and learn from one another, and heal and grow stronger together.”
In his statement, Chief Liston called what happened "appalling" and "senseless."
"The Iowa City Police Department joins our law enforcement partners across the country in condemning the appalling and senseless death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis Police officers involved. We stand alongside everyone who is outraged by this inexcusable act of violence. Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are devastated to see the deadly behavior from the officers involved," Chief Liston said. "We commend the Memphis Police Department in taking swift action to address this horrific act and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols and everyone else impacted by this tragedy."
"The Iowa City Police Department understands this incident and the graphic footage released today may cause feelings of fear, anxiety, or anger," Chief Liston added. "We strongly encourage those affected by this incident to reach out to the many resources in our community, including Mobile Crisis and the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.”
On Saturday night, Cedar Rapids Police released a statement about the video of Nichols' death. The department said it is saddened by his death and heartbroken for his family and the Memphis community.
"The Cedar Rapids Police Department is saddened by the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.We are heartbroken for his family and the greater Memphis community.
The CRPD is committed to fair and impartial policing and strives every day to work as a team with the community and our many partners in the justice process. We know the best results stem from those times when we cooperate on all levels — including reporting, witnessing, communication and outcomes. The CRPD welcomes these partnerships. Finally, the CRPD as a whole reflects daily on how to best serve our community. We have grown in our assessments of training and response. We teach accountability from the newest officer to the Chief of Police. We train to realize our biases, how they affect the work we do, and stress a duty to intervene when we see any officer or employee acting contrary to our training and sworn duties. We are committed to serving all members of the Cedar Rapids community and value the trust we hold with its residents."
The Executive Board of the Iowa Police Chiefs Association released this statement:
On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and
loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.
Accountability must occur for those in law enforcement who commit unlawful acts. Theprimary individuals involved have been rightly terminated and criminally charged for their actions. It is our expectation that as this investigation continues, additional dismissals and criminal charges may be appropriate. Those involved in this incident are a disgrace to the law enforcement profession and, unfortunately, stain the image of police officers across this country. However, the actions of these officers are not representative of Iowa law enforcement, nor the majority of police professionals in the United States.
The Iowa Police Chiefs Association continues to advocate for robust policy, procedure, reporting, training, and professional development advancements in all of Iowa’s law enforcement agencies, especially in matters related to use of force. We encourage policy language that includes duty to intervene, duty to render medical aid, and duty to report.
This Association values open dialogue and accountability, embraces human dignity, and preserving the value of every life in our communities. The ultimate goal for our law enforcement leaders is to build meaningful, collaborative relationships and enhance public trust in a manner that reinforces confidence in the policing profession.
