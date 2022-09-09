 Skip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg rolls Jesup 72-19 to remain unbeaten

JESUP(KWWL)--The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons scored on their first six drives to build a 41-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Falcons cruise to a 72-19 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.