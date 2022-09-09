JESUP(KWWL)--The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons scored on their first six drives to build a 41-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Falcons cruise to a 72-19 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Aplington-Parkersburg rolls Jesup 72-19 to remain unbeaten
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today