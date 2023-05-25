Another arrest in 2022 Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Another man was arrested as police investigate a homicide that happened near the H-Bar in Iowa City last year.
Police said Thursday that 24-year-old Tramon Robinson faces one count of Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon. He was arrested Wednesday.
The charge stems from a shooting on October 23, 2022. Police say 36-year-old Waymond Thomas was shot in the alley by H-Bar on 220 S. Van Buren St.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
19-year-old Antonio Scotton was arrested in March and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.