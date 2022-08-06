Annual sales tax holiday encourages back to school shopping

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Saturday is the last day of Iowa's annual sales tax holiday. Through midnight, there will be no sales tax charged on specific clothing and shoe purchases at Iowa retailers. Most shoes and clothing items priced under $100 are eligible for tax relief.
"For us, it is almost like a welcome home party," Scott Gall, the Owner of Runner's Flat on Main Street in Cedar Falls, said. "The community comes out, and we know that school is getting ready to fire up, and people are back from vacation."
There is no limit to the number of items you can buy with each transaction, and the holiday includes online purchases.
Gall said he tries to do deeper discounts during the annual sales tax holiday so families can take advantage of it.
"We are super blessed the community's been good to us throughout the years," he said. "For us to be able to just take part in it and just give back a little bit, by giving some discounts that help get it under $100 for getting back to school and all those things."
The list of exempt items DOES NOT INCLUDE "watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear", according to the state's Sales Tax Holiday webpage.