Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 19 cats & kittens from unsafe apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved 19 cats and kittens on Tuesday from a "feces-filled" apartment in Johnston.
According to a Facebook post from the Rescue League, they responded to the residence after an urgent call from the Johnston Police Department. The cats were abandoned in the apartment without food or water.
When the team arrived, the smell of feces and heavy ammonia inside the apartment caused their eyes to burn. They reported that the residence was filled with trash, feces, and cockroaches.
Upon arrival, the cats and kittens hid inside ripped-up couches and underneath cabinets.
According to the Rescue League, "Had the apartment maintenance not carefully demolished the cabinets to help us rescue the cats who were hiding, it could have potentially taken days to get them to come out on their own – days these cats and kittens didn’t have."
Unfortunately, the team discovered one kitten, around 4-6 weeks old, that had died.
Upon evaluation of each cat, most of them had visible scrapes and wounds, while others had eye, gum, or respiratory infections, among other issues. The Rescue League said, "They were so scared. They were so hungry. And yet, they were so sweet."
The Animal rescue League is accepting donations for the care of the rescued cats and kittens. To make a donation, visit their website.