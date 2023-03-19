Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate and staff members hospitalized after unknown substance exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was taken to the hospital Saturday night, along with three staff members. After they were exposed to an unknown substance.
Security and medical personnel were first alerted of an inmate having a medical emergency around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the inmate was unresponsive.
Medical staff noticed the inmate appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, but none were visibly present in the space they were living in. Narcan was given to the inmate before the decision was made to send them to the hospital for additional care. They have since been released and have returned to the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Three staff members who tended to the inmate soon fell ill from the exposed substance. Two of them were given narcan out of caution before all three were taken to the hospital. All three of them have since been released.
Investigators with the Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division have assessed the area and determined it's safe for other people to enter through it.
The Iowa Department of Corrections and Iowa Department of Public Safety are working together to conduct a full investigation into the incident.