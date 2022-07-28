Amid shortage of candidates, local police departments re-think how to attract new officers

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)- Times are tough for law enforcement departments across the state in terms of staff shortages. Big and small departments in cities have to make changes to how they retain and recruit new staff members.
The city of Evansdale has been trying to recruit new officers for months but has only been able to get three candidates, and all three failed the initial exam.
The Evansdale Police Department currently has a chief, Mike Dean and five full-time officers. Sergeant Randy Weber is slated to retire at the end of this month, another officer is on leave for a family reason and when the school year starts, another officer will head off the streets and be a full-time school resource officer at Bunker Middle School. That leaves only three officers on the streets, jeopardizing the department's ability to provide 24/7 service.
"They're looking at the potential of a 50% attrition," Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said. "When you get that desperate, that's dangerous."
Under Iowa Code, every incorporated municipality must provide law enforcement services.
"We have to provide the services," Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska said. "We want to provide the service, but we have to get to the point where we will be able to afford to do it."
Kobliska said there is not another department in a nearby community that can help them out and cover the city.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he does not have the staff for his deputies to cover Evansdale's staffing shortfall fully. He is down about 10% of his force. Although he said the Sheriff's Office would do what it can with the staffing and resources, it does have to answer calls and help out while still covering its other obligations.
"We will back them up when they need backup. We will be there in emergencies to ensure that things get taken care of," Thompson said. "I can't say I'll just throw 10 More deputies out on the street. I don't have the staff to be able to do that and certainly don't have the budget to be able to do that."
Starting August 1, the Evansdale Police Department will move from four 10-hour shifts to five 8-hour shifts, which means there is no longer more than one officer on a shift at any one time.
"If people have a call, they have something happen at their home. They're not going to want to call and hear 'we don't have an officer available right now.' People want a response, and they want it right away," Kobliska said. "When you have 40 square miles and one police officer working because you don't have anyone else to work, you're limited."
The city and Teamsters union have been meeting and discussing ways to retain current officers better and recruit new ones. Kobliska said the starting proposal from the union was a 6% wage increase across the board.
"We have others in the Cedar Valley, others in the community around us, and the State of Iowa offering a lot more," Kobliska said. "They're offering them the world, per se, hiring bonuses, excellent packages, and pay to start at $34 an hour."
Last year, Thompson went to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to get his staff a $2 an hour raise in $1 increments, one in January, one in March. They also renegotiated a three-year contract with the union for 3% raise. So, he said in a period of six months, his average deputy and employee got about a 13 to 17% raise.
"That didn't bring us well above anybody else. That kind of kept us just below median with everybody else in the area," Thompson said. "Whether it's a work-life balance or other benefits, enticements, ancillary types of things that you can provide that creates a draw and an encouragement for staffing response."
The issue of staff shortages for police departments is being felt around the country after a challenging two years with intended scrutiny following George Floyd's death while in police custody.
"The question is, who wants to be in law enforcement where you're under that scrutiny when you're wearing a body camera that records everything you do? And you are Saturday morning quarterbacked on every decision that you make?" Thompson said. "It's a public safety public service-oriented governmental job where the pay isn't great either. So it's a challenge. You must be service-minded to be engaged in this profession."
Thompson said it is not all about pay, and B some new hires are looking for that work-life balance.
"Unfortunately, in law enforcement and public safety, you don't always get that. You have to commit more selflessly to the public and the citizens than you get to in a nine to five job," Thompson said.
Many law enforcement agencies are looking at making significant changes in benefits and wages to combat the staffing issues.
"We're looking at all sorts of things," Kobliska said. "We're not just looking at pay, we're looking at maybe PTO, we're looking at maybe a gym membership, it can't be limited. You have to think out of the box on something like this."
Kobliska told KWWL that two meetings took place Wednesday between the union and Evansdale City Council members. After which, she said, "it appeared there was a consensus that the city needed to address wages."
It will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting on Tuesday, August 2.