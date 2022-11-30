American Red Cross looking for volunteers

(KWWL) - A large variety of volunteer opportunities are available at the American Red Cross. Volunteer opportunities include:
- Providing food, shelter and comfort for those affected by a disaster
- Working at blood drives or delivering blood to hospitals
- Teaching a class/training
- Helping military members and their families
- Assisting with volunteer recruitment, engagement and appreciation
- Supporting PR, marketing and government relations
- Providing operational support like answering phones or doing clerical work
- and many more
The American Red Cross says 90% of their work is done by volunteers. Each year, victims of over 60,000 disasters rely on the Red Cross for help.
This includes the Red Cross' need to collect over 12,500 blood donations every day to help patients across the nation. Red Cross also gives over 240,000 services to military members, veterans and their families.
If anyone is interested in volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteer.
The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign offers free smoke alarms in homes that need them. Waterloo residents can call the Waterloo Fire Dept. (319-291-4460) to request a smoke alarm.