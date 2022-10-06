Allison families able to get their dogs back

ALLISON, Iowa (KWWL) - Some Eastern Iowa families can get their pets back after the City of Allison in Butler County either took away or ordered them to remove their dogs. Current city ordinances ban the breed inside the city.
Under Chapter 56 of the city code of ordinances, residents are not allowed to "keep, shelter or harbor and dangerous animal as a pet." The city lists several animals under the definition of dangerous animals including badgers, wolverines, scorpions, and pit bulls.
"Any dog of that breed known variously as American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier or Pit Bull Terrier; or any dog of mixed breed which contains a strain of such breed which is identifiable as such by a qualified veterinarian licensed in the State," the city code of ordinance says.
Mayor Scott Henrichs says the ordinance has been around for at least the last ten years, and that city officials typically act on complaints.
Ciera Jackson and Amanda Tuitjer were both recently told their dogs may need to go. The city told Jackson her dog needed to get a DNA test to prove it, and if it came back with any strain of pitbull, they would need to remove it from the city within three days.
Amanda Tutijer said her dog is an emotional support dog.
"I could 100% see this being an issue. If he had done something wrong, but he didn't, and the fact that he is an emotional support dog." Tutijer said. "They took our family member away. No matter how you look at it, they made me get rid of my family member."
During a meeting on Thursday night, Allison City Council temporarily reversed its decision to remove the dogs from town. At a future meeting, the city council will discuss potentially removing the breed-specific language and making it just about vicious dogs.
The council will also consider setting up sanctions and precautions to deal with future concerns about dogs inside city limits.
The city would have a local veterinarian conduct a behavioral assessment on the animal before any final decision is made.