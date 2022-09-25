Air Force jet plaza gets renovated at Oelwein State Park

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - If you've been to the Oelwein State Park before, you may have noticed a World War II era Air Force Jet somewhere on display.
It's been at the park since 1964,after being acquired by two local retired Air Force Officers.
It's been loan from the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio to the Oelwein American Legion. In the 58 years it's sat there however, very little has been done to keep its appearance up.
That's exactly what Past Commander of the Oelwein American Legion Jake Blitsch decided to do.
The idea to renovate the plaza started back in March. Over the next six months they spent more than $30,000 to help turn the display around. They completed the finished product last week. Which included a brand new makeover for the jet, as well as memorializing the two veterans who brought it to Oelwein nearly six decades ago.
Plaques bearing the names Brigadier General Walt Sauer and Lieutenant Colonel Royce King sit near the plaza dedication. Blitsch said the Oelwein City Council passed a resolution that officially declared that portion of the park as "Sauer-King Jet Plaza."
The plaque is displayed near two benches that are inscribed with Sauer and King's names in their honor.
The Oelwein Legion also added a few more amenities to the area. Which include a cement platform under the jet, lights that hang both over and underneath it to shine bright when it gets dark out, and an extensive amount of landscaping.
More than 100 people attended Sunday's ceremony. Including Lt. Col. King's wife Frankie, who celebrated her 98th birthday. As well as the Oelwein American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.