After several deadly fires, firefighters offer winter safety tips

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- In the last week, seven people have died in fires across Northeast Iowa.
In Mason City, four young boys died in a house fire. John, Odin, Drako, and Phenix Mcluer died from their injuries after the fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Investigators say that a faulty power strip caused the fire.
In Cedar Rapids, two people in their 70s died after their home caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters have not determined the cause.
Flames ripped through a home in Onslow early Friday morning. A mother and four of her kids escaped, but a 10-year-old girl died in the fire. Authorities said she got trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
All five surviving family members went to the hospital with heat and smoke related injuries. One of the children went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. All five who survived are now out of the hospital.
The State Fire Marshall's Office determined that the fire was accidental and started in the home's kitchen.
After the deadly fires, firefighters are offering tips to stay safe this winter. With cold temperatures hitting across the region this weekend, Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said now is a good time to ensure your furnace is working correctly.
"We recommend that you have a licensed HVAC representative company come out and service, take a look at your unit, they'll run it, deem it ready for the season," he said.
Battalion Chief Petersen also recommends you keep an eye on your kitchen when you cook your Thanksgiving feast next week. Petersen said people need to be aware of anything that can start a fire.
"No one ever thinks that they're going to have a fire, and they tend to go into the other room and start talking," he said. "Do not leave your kitchen unattended, especially when you are utilizing your oven or anything that produces heat."
Petersen also cautioned people to be careful with space heaters in their homes. Remember never to plug them into extension cords.
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue put out these safety tips.
SMOKE ALARMS
- Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
- Never paint smoke alarms. Paint, stickers, or other decorations could keep the alarms from working.
- Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.
- Replace the batteries in your smoke alarms annually.
- Replace all smoke alarms in your home every ten years.
PORTABLE HEATERS
- Children and pets should not sit closer than three feet in front of a space heater.
- Always place space heaters on a solid, flat surface and at least three feet away from any item that burns.
- Avoid placing heaters near curtains, tablecloths or other flapping fabrics.
- Always ensure your space heater has an automatic shut-off switch, which forces it to shut off as soon as it reaches a dangerously high heat level.
- Inspect your space heater routinely for cracked or damaged cords and plugs.
- Never plug space heaters into extension cords or power strips; always plug directly into wall outlets.