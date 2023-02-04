Adventureland to permanently close Raging River Ride

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL)- Adventureland Theme Park in Altoona will officially shut down the Raging River Ride for good.
General Manager Bill Lentz announced the decision not to re-open the ride in a letter to guests posted on its website.
"The decision comes after months of examination of the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements each would need to meet our operating standards," Lentz said. "Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere."
The ride has been closed since an 11-year-old Marion boy died on the Raging River ride in 2021. Michael Jaramillo was killed, and his older brother David Jaramillo Jr. was critically injured on the ride during their family trip on July 3, 2021. David was hospitalized for nearly a month but has since recovered. The family had gone on the trip to celebrate David's 16th birthday.
Since the deadly accident, the ride has been under heavy scrutiny. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park and its former owners.
The park is under new ownership now. Lentz and Palace Entertainment took over in December 2021.
The family argues the park did not "properly maintain and repair its attractions, including the Raging River ride," and an inspection by the Iowa Division of Labor the day before the accident missed 17 safety violations. These violations included improper repairs and inadequate records documenting the history of repairs and training.