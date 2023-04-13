Adapting artificial intelligence for use in the classroom

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – It’s been the talk of the tech community for quite some time and it’s starting to make it’s way into the mainstream workflow: artificial intelligence. Programs like ChatGPT and Google AI are making it much easier to complete tasks quickly.
The program ChatGPT can be asked a question or given a prompt and it will generate a very human-like response. The developers continue to change and advance its capabilities as well.
For school districts, there the question of how to prevent students from using it to cheat or get out of doing an assignment. Some districts have opted to require all papers be written in class on school time. Others, like Cedar Falls, want to embrace the program and teach how it can be used as a benefit or another resource.
"How do we help students see ChatGPT or AI as a tool they can use and not the answer. Not the end all be all, but how can it be utilized to help their writing," said Brian Unruh, the director for instruction technology at Cedar Falls Schools.
He said at a conference, teachers got to experiment with it and test out what it could for them.
"Teachers were using it and we were using Iowa core standards and creating rubrics, four-point rubrics off of it,” he said.
Plagiarism checkers, like Turnitin, have incorporated features to detect if a student is using an AI program to complete their work.
Unruh said they’re looking at ways to use it more as a starting point.
"We're not looking to ban or block it and things. Again, how do you talk about utilizing a tool? How do you make it your own?"
It also isn’t always accurate. It has very limited knowledge of recent events. For example, it still believes Queen Elizabeth II is still the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.