Accidental grease fire injures two inside Dubuque apartment

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Residents of a Dubuque apartment were injured Saturday night after an accidental grease fire broke out.
17 Firefighters responded quickly to the fire located on the first floor of the apartment on Main Street around 7:15 p.m. Crews were able to put the fire out fast. They found smoke damage inside the unit but nothing too extensive and all residents were able to return to their units a short time later.
The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking related.
The victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.