Accident in Dubuque County leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person has life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Dubuque County Monday evening.
Dubuque County Sheriff responded to the scene along Highway 151 near Larkin Road at 6 p.m. One of the drivers was taken to University of Iowa Hospital for treatment.
The names of the victims are being withheld until 2 p.m. Tuesday so the family can be notified.
The Peosta Police Department and Bernard Fire assisted at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.