(PARKERSBURG -KWWL) Aplington-Parkersburg dominated Eagle Grove 56-8 in a first round playoff game in Parkersburg Friday night. QB Gavin Thomas opened the scoring with a 56-yard TD pass to Aidan Junker to open the scoring in the first quarter. On the Falcons next drive, Junker would run the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out to make it 13-0 A-P. After another stop on defense, Thomas went to the air to find Jack Eddy for a 24-yard TD pass. Thomas would be 8-for-8 passing in the first half with 193 yards and 2 TDs, while also scoring on a 13-yard TD run. The Falcons had a 42-0 lead at the half. The Falcons run their record to 8-1 and will host a second round playoff game Friday night while Eagle Grove ends its season at 3-6
A-P Rolls 56-8 over Eagle Grove in 1st Round of Playoffs
- Rick Coleman
Updated
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
