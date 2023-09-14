"A Beacon of light": Algona remembers Officer Kevin Cram

ALGONA, Iowa (KWWL)- The community of Algona is hurting and mourning the loss of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was shot and killed while on duty Wednesday night.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Officer Cram was serving a warrant for Harassment out of Palo Alto County on Kyle Ricke. When Cram told Ricke he would be arrested, authorities say Ricke shot him. He later died at a local hospital.
The shooting happened in Kossuth County, about two and a half hours northwest of Waterloo.
A black cloth is draped over the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center, which houses the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office and the Algona Police Department. Officer Cram's patrol car is parked out front. Throughout the day, people came by to put flowers on the car and pay their respects to the fallen officer.
Flags around downtown are at half-staff. Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor and remembrance of Kevin Cram.
"Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County," Gov. Kim Reynolds said. "As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram's legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice."
Officer Cram was 33-years-old. He was a 10-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the Algona Police Department since 2015. Before that, he was with the Nora Springs Police Department near Mason City.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens described Cram as a hero, a beacon of light and someone who stood in the gap between good and evil.
"Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram died serving his community," Bayens said. "Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram died because he answered the call to serve."
Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Cram was an incredible officer and human being.
"He is a dad, a husband, a son and a pillar of the community," Mortvedt said. "The bedrock of law enforcement and the backbone of law enforcement, not only here in Algona but in Iowa. He is a very good representative of law enforcement in the state of Iowa."
Mortvedt fought back tears during an emotional press conference on Thursday morning as he spoke about Officer Cram.
Mortvedt said when someone attacks an officer or law enforcement or an officer, it becomes personal.
"Every day that you put on a gun, you realize that this could be your outcome by the end of your day or during your shift, and it's hard not to put yourself into that position," Mortvedt said. "He's a family man, and the majority of us all have families that we want to go to every night just like we wanted him to go home to every night, not just last night but throughout his career. And that didn't happen."
Richard Vasquez said he developed a special relationship with Officer Cram. During his nighttime patrol shift, Cram would stop by once a week to check on him and ensure he stayed on the right path.
"He tried to better me as a person and as a human, give me the best advice he had, and tell me right from wrong," Vasquez said. "He was like a father figure, and he was a father himself, which is all kind of tragic."
Vasquez said Cram told him to stay on track and choose the right path over the wrong one. Officer Cram was there to hold Vasquez accountable and ensure he did what he needed.
"I didn't think officers like him cared about us people until I saw it from my own eyes," Vasquez said. "He would check up on me and embrace what is going on in my life too, which was pretty cool."
The man who shot and killed Officer Cram, Kyle Ricke, is in custody in Minnesota. He will be sent back to Iowa in the coming days.
Cram's fellow law enforcement officers vowed to do everything they could to hold Ricke accountable and seek justice for Cram.