64-year-old Cedar Falls woman found safe

UPDATE (8/20): The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department says Luann Gates has been found safely in Charles City and her family has been notified. The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department thanks the public for all their assistance.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are searching for 64-year-old Luann Gates who went missing on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.
She was last seen leaving her home around 3 p.m. on Thursday wearing a navy blue t-shirt and grey pants. Gates is 5'7 and 170 lbs.
Gates left her home in a 2015 silver Toyota Camry with Iowa plate number KNU053.
If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Falls Police Dept.