...CONDITIONS REMAIN FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON...

Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel
clouds. Spotters have reported funnel clouds near Beaman and Dike
in Grundy County and Dysart in Tama County thus far.

Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and
weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only
a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a
tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please
immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado
warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

64-year-old Cedar Falls woman found safe

Luann Gates Web
Image of Luann Gates provided by the Cedar Falls Police Dept.

UPDATE (8/20): The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department says Luann Gates has been found safely in Charles City and her family has been notified. The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department thanks the public for all their assistance.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are searching for 64-year-old Luann Gates who went missing on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

She was last seen leaving her home around 3 p.m. on Thursday wearing a navy blue t-shirt and grey pants. Gates is 5'7 and 170 lbs.

Gates left her home in a 2015 silver Toyota Camry with Iowa plate number KNU053. 

If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Falls Police Dept.