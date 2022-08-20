64-year-old Cedar Falls woman found safe

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS REMAIN FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON... Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Spotters have reported funnel clouds near Beaman and Dike in Grundy County and Dysart in Tama County thus far. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.