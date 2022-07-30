5 Iowa tickets one number away from winning estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Someone in Illinois is a billionaire. According to Mega Millions, one winning ticket was sold for the estimated $1.337 billion jackpot on Friday night. According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket came from a gas station in Des Plaines, Northwest of Chicago.
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were: 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier number was 2.
According to the Iowa Lottery, five tickets in the Hawkeye state were just one number off. The lottery said they all matched the winning numbers in different ways.
One ticket bought at the Big 10 Mart on Middle Road in Bettendorf won $2 million. It matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball to win a $1 million prize. But the person who bought the ticket added the Megaplier option, which multiplied the prize to $2 million. Big 10 Mart will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.
Four other tickets in Iowa tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Each won $10,000.
They were sold at:
- New Star Newton on First Avenue East in Newton
- Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh Express on Lake Avenue North in Storm Lake.
- Casey's on West Commercial Street in Manchester.
- Hy-Vee Gas on East Washington Street in Mount Pleasant.
The $2 million-winning ticket has to be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The $10,000-winning tickets can be claimed at any of the Iowa lottery's offices.
Iowans bought more than $5.6 million in Mega Millions tickets for Friday's drawing, including more than $3.4 million on Friday alone.
The Iowa Lottery said people in Iowa won 98,939 prizes from Friday's drawing ranging from $2 up to $2 million.