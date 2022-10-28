CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Cedar Rapids Xavier hosted Cedar Rapids Washington in a class 4A first round playoff game while Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosted the Waukee Wolves in a 5A playoff showdown at Kingston Stadium. The Saints jumped out to an early lead & never looked back to advance to the second round with a 44-7 victory. Kennedy had trouble getting their offense going while the Wolves settled for a second half field goal and touchdown ending the Cougars football season bowing out 9-0.
4A Xavier beats Wash, 5A Waukee NW beats Kennedy
Tags
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
