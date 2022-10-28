 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4A Xavier beats Wash, 5A Waukee NW beats Kennedy

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Cedar Rapids Xavier hosted Cedar Rapids Washington in a class 4A first round playoff game while Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosted the Waukee Wolves in a 5A playoff showdown at Kingston Stadium. The Saints jumped out to an early lead  & never looked  back to advance to the second round with a 44-7 victory. Kennedy had trouble getting their offense going while the Wolves settled for a second half field goal and touchdown ending the Cougars football season bowing out 9-0.