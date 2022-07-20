4-year-old Iowa boy dies after tree falls on him in Colorado

LITTLETON, Colorado (KCCI) -- Indianola, Iowa residents are dealing with an unthinkable loss after 4-year-old Maximillion Wood died Friday in a freak accident in Littleton, Colorado.
The sheriff's office says the Wood family was visiting and using a zip line in the backyard of a home in town. The line was tied to two trees and one of the trees gave way and fell on Maximillion. He died later at the hospital.
"Really sweet boy and just a terrible thing to hear about," Korey Birkenholtz said, whose son played with Maximillion on the same soccer Team. Maximillion's father Andrew coached.
"I've been trying not to think about it all weekend. My heart is completely broken for their family and Andrew," Birkenholz said.
Heather Roush's son and Maximilian's older brother attend Irving elementary school. Roush says the school is helping students deal with the horrible loss.
They are a great family here in town, so it's really devastating and tragic," she said.
Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the Wood family. Friends KCCI spoke with say it's the least they can do.
"That's the good thing about Indianola. Not a very big town, but it's also not tiny and you've got enough folks here to help to be a support group and it's a great community in that regard," Birkenholz said.