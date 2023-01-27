 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal-Crash1
By Ally Crutcher

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning.

Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the van was driving 13 passengers westbound when the driver lost control on slick roads.

The van crashed into a median, rolled over, and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

Multiple passengers were injured and were taken to healthcare facilities in Waterloo and Grundy County.

The victims' identities are not being released at this time. More information will be made available soon.

