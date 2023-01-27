4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning.
Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m.
According to Iowa State Patrol, the van was driving 13 passengers westbound when the driver lost control on slick roads.
The van crashed into a median, rolled over, and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.
Multiple passengers were injured and were taken to healthcare facilities in Waterloo and Grundy County.
The victims' identities are not being released at this time. More information will be made available soon.