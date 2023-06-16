 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

350th Anniversary of historic expedition in Prairie du Chien this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Courtesy: Prairie du Chien Main Street

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KWWL) - Saturday, June 18 marks 350 years since the first Europeans entered the upper Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin - and there's a big event underway to celebrate this weekend.

Prairie du Chien Main Street is hosting the three-day celebration in honor of the landmark expedition by Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette in 1673; confirming it was possible to travel by water from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. 

This weekend, the community and visitors are invited to be part of a recreation of this founding event. It includes actors recreating the journey by a Voyageur Encampment, Native American performances and several other events designed to highlight the area's history.

The 48th Annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous is also this weekend, giving visitors a peek at life in the 1840's.

Live music will be featured all weekend, with performances located downtown near the vendors or on St. Feriole Island.

For more information on this weekend's 350th Expedition Celebration you can visit their website or Facebook Page.