350th Anniversary of historic expedition in Prairie du Chien this weekend

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KWWL) - Saturday, June 18 marks 350 years since the first Europeans entered the upper Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin - and there's a big event underway to celebrate this weekend.
Prairie du Chien Main Street is hosting the three-day celebration in honor of the landmark expedition by Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette in 1673; confirming it was possible to travel by water from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.
This weekend, the community and visitors are invited to be part of a recreation of this founding event. It includes actors recreating the journey by a Voyageur Encampment, Native American performances and several other events designed to highlight the area's history.
The 48th Annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous is also this weekend, giving visitors a peek at life in the 1840's.
Live music will be featured all weekend, with performances located downtown near the vendors or on St. Feriole Island.
For more information on this weekend's 350th Expedition Celebration you can visit their website or Facebook Page.