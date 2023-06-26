28 YEARS LATER: Private investigator reveals new information in Jodi Huisentruit case

MASON CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- June 27th, 1995 was the last time anyone saw or heard from KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
Huisentruit told her producer she was running late for the morning newscast, but by just a few hours later, no one could get ahold of her.
The station calling authorities, when they found evidence of a struggle at Huisentruit's red Mazda. Her belongings were scattered at the car, as well as a bent key to the vehicle.
In 2001, she was declared legally dead, although no remains have been found, and no one has ever been arrested in connection to the death.
The unsolved case continues to capture national attention each summer, as focus shifts to unanswered questions in the case.
Steve Ridge has been working the case as a private investigator since 2019. A former investigative journalist and media consultant, Ridge's interest was peaked after coming across one of Huisentruit's old reels.
“I came across a reel that had Jodi’s business card attached to it, asking essentially for our help in making her next move in the television business, and it occurred to me that maybe there was something on that video tape, a story that she had done while she was still in Alexandria which could have triggered someone to have an interest in either harming her or perhaps following her career,” he explained.
Recently, Ridge has focused his investigation on Huisentruit's car. Specifically, who owned it and who sold it.
"There’s always been a mystery surrounding the ownership of that vehicle, and the fact that the title was being transferred but had not been fully transferred to Jodi when she went missing."
After tracking down the original seller, Ridge was able to put together a conclusion.
"Jodi had actually take possession of the car without any firm price having been established, and her intent was to make payments for the car and potentially part of the car might have been a gift by an admirer who just wanted to help out," he explains, adding, "No firm price for the car was ever established, until Jodi was missing, and he worked directly with her mother in order to establish a sale price for transfer of the title."
Ridge believes whoever helped Jodi get the car, could have answers about what happened to her.
"I think there’s no doubt that the car plays some role, potentially a central role in the timing of her disappearance," he says, adding, "The car was a very visible symbol, of potentially some kind of relationship that had been introduced into the mix that was new and different and therefore I think a threat if you will in the larger scheme of things."
Earlier this year, Ridge opened a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest or Jodi's remains.
"I’m convinced that there are people that have been reluctant to come forward for a variety of reasons and my thought was maybe a monetary award would get them off the dime."
KWWL reached out to Mason City Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations ahead of the disappearance anniversary. DCI Agent Ryan Herman declined to give comment, but said "In regards to the anniversary, the family and friends of Jodi Huisentruit have waited 28 years with no closure," adding that all law enforcement involved are still investigating any and all leads.
If you or someone you know has any information linked to Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance, you're asked to contact Mason City Police at (641) 421-3636 or Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.
Jodi's friends and family have created a website in honor of Jodi at FindJodi.com. New information as well as links to report tips can be found at the website.