23-year-old killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified by police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Kenyauta Vesey-Keith.
ORIGINAL: One person is dead after what Cedar Rapids Police believe was a targeting shooting early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of 1st Avenue Southeast just after midnight Sunday after they got reports there were shots fired in the area.
Officers found found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds and started providing first-aid to the victim on the scene. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Officers are not releasing his name until they notify his family members.
Cedar Rapids Police have not made any arrests or released any information about possible suspects. Officers said it is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information as to who may be responsible is asked to call police at 319-286-5491.