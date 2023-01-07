2023 Winter Iowa Games: Snowshoeing in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The 2023 Winter Iowa are underway in Eastern Iowa. Starting off with the snowshoeing event at George Wyth Park in Waterloo.
The event was open to people of all ages. From kids as young as nine to seniors over the age of 70. Participants took part in either a 5k or 10k through a variety of snow surfaces. Including packed, powder, and single track.
Katie Klus is the Snowshoe race director for the Winter Iowa Games. She says her team tries to make the event fun for everyone involved.
"We really try to offer these opportunities for the community to come together." Klus said. "Not only to provide a great fitness moment, but also to provide an experience in our recreational areas."
Outdoor and indoor events are taking place through the end of February across Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque. Including pickleball, basketball, alpine ski racing, and ice hockey.
You do need to register ahead of time to take part. To learn more about each individual event and how to register, click HERE.