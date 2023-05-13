2023 Graduates celebrated at UNI, Iowa, and Iowa State Saturday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Graduation ceremonies are taking place nationwide this month. Commencement ceremonies were held at UNI, Iowa, and Iowa State Saturday to recognize and celebrate all the class of 2023 has achieved.
Almost 12,000 students received their diplomas across the three universities.
91% of the 1,400+ new panthers graduating from UNI are homegrown from the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, UNI achieved a record high in graduation rates. The school also saw it's four-year graduation rate go up by 5% compared to 2022 and is almost 20% higher than similar universities across the country.
This increase in timely graduations has helped UNI grads hold the lowest average amount of student loan debt among all public universities in Iowa.
Among the graduates at the University of Iowa, former Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball star McKenna Warnock plans to continue her education to become a dentist. Other students plans for after college include joining teams at John Deere, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office in Texas, and going overseas to Ghana, Africa to help with their REACH program.
And at Iowa State University, nearly 800 students received wither their Master's or Doctoral degree on Saturday.
This year's celebrations feels special for a different reason than years past. Many graduates from Saturday first stepped foot on campus in Fall 2016. Making them the last ones to experience college life before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic just a few months later.