2022 Year in Review

As we flip the calendar over to 2023, we are looking back at some of the biggest stories, events, and moments in Eastern Iowa this year. After 2020, we all started the year hoping for better times. There were many dramatic turns along the way, from a historic election to the conclusions of years-long quests for justice. But even in the darkest moments, rays of light found ways to shine through.
Taboo Nightclub Shooting
In the early morning hours of April 10, gunshots rang out at the Taboo nightclub in Cedar Rapids. The shooting killed three people: Nicole Owens, Michael Valentine, and Marvin Cox. Nine others were hurt.
Police have arrested and charged two men, Dimione Walker and Timothy Rush with the murders.
In November, a jury convicted Walker of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine inside the club. His defense argued he shot Valentine in self-defense.
A conviction of first-degree murder in Iowa carries an automatic life sentence in Iowa. Walker will spend the rest of his life in jail.
"He was my protector, now we have nobody. He was a bright star and loved everyone," Valentine's mother, Heather said. "Michael had so much potential but couldn't be great."
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is charged in the deaths of Cox and Owens. Owens was the mother of his child.
Rush's trial is expected to start in March of 2023.
Maquoketa Caves Shooting
In July, tragedy struck the Schmidt Family of Cedar Falls while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. In what authorities believe was a random act of violence, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin killed three members of the Schmidt family. 42-year-olds Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula died. Their 6-year-old son Arlo survived the attack.
Sherwin shot and stabbed Tyler Schmidt multiple times, stabbed Sarah, and shot and strangled Lula. He later shot and killed himself.
The community of Cedar Falls came together to grieve the loss of three lives too soon. The family had lived in the area since 2018. Sarah worked at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The community held a celebration of life to honor the family. It was a time to grieve but also celebrate the family's lives and the legacy they have left behind.
During the celebration of life, they read letters from all over the country. These letters came from people all over Cedar Falls and their past communities like Lawrence, Kansas.
"Sarah was my friend the moment I saw her. Her face was a face you knew you could trust whether you knew her or not. She made my life better, and she made me feel less anxious, and her words were soft and nurturing," read one of the letters.
"Tyler and Sarah possessed the superpower of truly seeing people, helping people be seen and heard in such life-affirming ways," some of the Schmidt's neighbors said.
Michael Lang Trial
This year, the family of fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith got justice. After three days of testimony and no evidence presented by the defense, a jury convicted Michael Lang of killing Sergeant Smith during a 2021 standoff.
Lang was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as is mandatory in the state of Iowa for First-Degree Murder. He was also sentenced to 25 years for Attempt to Commit Murder, and five years, along with a $1,015 fine, for Assault on a Peace Officer with Intent of Injury.
During sentencing, several of Sergeant Smith's family members addressed Lang.
"You and you alone made this unthinkable decision to end his life. This very special life," Mary said in her statement.
"I hope you spend everyday reliving what you did, thinking about the amazing person you took away from us, and the realization of how different life would be if you didn't make the decisions you did that day," Michelle Smith said.
To mark the anniversary of Sergeant Smith's death, Jesup Bible Fellowship held a remembrance walk and run in his honor. It was 4.62 miles for Sgt. Smith's badge number which was 462.
Russia Invades Ukraine
In the spring, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war dominated the headlines. We shared several stories this year about Eastern Iowans with ties to Ukraine and communities rallying to support Ukraine.
Two weeks after they fled Kyiv, we met Ulyana Karplyuk and her mother, Svetlana. They described bolting for the Polish border and coming to America. They are now staying with Svetlana's sister Tatiana in Cedar Falls.
They gathered donations and supplies like survival kits to send back to people in Ukraine.
We followed Laura Yoder of Dubuque as she tried to get her family members who fled Ukraine to the United States. Her son TJ, a Ukrainian citizen, was not allowed to leave the country when his family initially fled to the Polish border.
When the war broke out, Jenna and Scott Breckenridge were in the process of adopting a teenager from Ukraine. In March, they lost contact with 15-year-old Artem but later reconnected with him after he was safely out of Ukraine.
The Breckenridge family also adopted three other children from Ukraine in September 2021.
This spring, they added Hardin and Kate, a boy and girl from Ukraine.
Abortion Takes Center Stage
In this midterm election year, abortion was a hot-button issue. In June, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution does not protect the right to an abortion. The court's decision reversed its 2018 ruling, which found that the Iowa constitution's due process clause protected abortion as a fundamental right. A week later, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In response, Governor Kim Reynolds called for Iowa's "Fetal Heartbeat Law" to be reinstated, which would ban abortions after six weeks of conception.
The six-week law was enjoined and was never enforced because it violated a recent ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court that struck down a 72-hour waiting period and also ruled there was a constitutional right to abortion in Iowa.
Earlier this month, Polk County Judge Celene Gogerty determined there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction on the law. Governor Reynolds has appealed the ruling to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Red Wave Sweeps Across Iowa
Governor Reynolds and Republicans surfed a red wave across Iowa in the midterms, winning all but one statewide position.
"We are not yet done because the best is yet to come," Governor Kim Reynolds said in her election night speech.
The race was called just minutes after polls closed. Reynolds defeated her Democratic challenger Deidre Dejear by 20 points.
Governor Reynolds has vowed to make "school choice" a big issue in the upcoming legislative session and is likely to push bills that use state funding to cover private school tuition costs for their kids.
State Auditor Rob Sand was the lone Democrat to win reelection statewide in 2022. Iowans also elected Republicans in Iowa's U.S. Senate Race and all four house races.
Chuck Grassley, who is currently 89 years old, won a historic eighth term in the Senate, defeating retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken. In his acceptance speech, Grassley thanked voters for their trust in him over the years and said he is "in a position to do a lot for Iowa."
Saving the Sullivans
On April 13, the retired World War 2 destroyer named in honor of Waterloo's Five Sullivan brothers began listing heavily after a hull breach caused it to take on millions of gallons of water. CEO of the Buffalo Navy Park, Paul Marzello, said the listing resulted from the ship's age, years of deferred maintenance and harsh weather.
In the following three weeks, crews drained the water and stabilized the ship. Crews filed 53 holes. Some were as small as a dime, and one was seven and a half feet long.
2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau, the ship Waterloo's Five Sullivan Brothers served on during World War Two. During a special program to mark the occasion in November, the Grout Museum presented Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of the youngest brother Albert, with a Navy Mothers club sash her great-grandmother wore, a family photo album and a special pin.
In August, a military memorial was dedicated to them at Manatts Concrete Inc. in downtown Waterloo.
The memorial consists of old drums used on cement trucks that were taken off when the trucks got too old and needed to be replaced. The memorial pays homage to the Five Sullivan Brothers and the USS Juneau. Along with the branches of the U.S. military. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.
In total, 687 men were killed in action on November 13, 1942 when the USS Juneau sunk at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. The ship received four battle stars for her service in the war. The wreck of the USS Juneau was located in 2018 by a research crew off the coast of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 13,800 feet.
Lost Island Theme Park
In June, Lost Island theme park in Waterloo opened its gates. There were high hopes for the park's first year when it opened to visitors, but the opening summer turned out differently than they had planned. About a month into operation, the park saw roughly 250-700 guests daily.
The second Major League Baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site may not have had the Hollywood ending of the first one, but it still was magic seeing the Cubs and Reds play amidst the cornfields. The game will not be back next year because of construction at the movie site.
In April, the new controlling owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site announced a major $80 million project that will expand the area into a destination for youth baseball and softball, as well as fans and tourists.
The plan includes building nine new baseball and softball fields, team dormitories, and a hotel, all set to be completed by the end of 2023.
The development will then phase in adding a 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, a concert amphitheater, an RV park, a disability-inclusive park with disability, and trails through the corn fields. They plan to phase in these developments through 2025.
The owners of the site say their goal is to "create a youth baseball and softball oasis while maintaining the property as a working farm, amid the natural beauty of the rural Iowa landscape."