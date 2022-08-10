2022 UNI Football Media Day

Mark Farley starts his 22nd year as the leader of the Northern Iowa football program as the winningest coach in both UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history.
Today Mark Farley and the Panthers hold their annual football media day at the UNI-Dome. UNI is stacked--returning 21 players with starting experience... Eleven on offense and ten on defense.
There is a healthy competition brewing at quarterback with junior incumbent starter Theo Day and sophomore Matt Morrisey.
Theo Day talks about what might give him the edge.
"I think it is my ability as a football player really I feel like there is a whole lot of QB's out there really that do a lot of training to be the best thrower possible but I believe my best attribute is to be a football player go out there and run around and make plays."
Day led the Panthers to the playoffs last season in his first year in the program.
One player expected to make an impact on the Panther defense is number nine..... Benny Sapp the third an all-American candidate at safety.
Sapp's father... Benny Sapp the second---- recently joined the UNI staff as a secondary coach....
The elder Sapp who had an outstanding career at uni...And played eight years in the NFL is excited to join the Panthers..
He says UNI has that special ingredient that adds up to success on both sides of the football.
"Speed..and what I said growing up speed kills and long stride means long speed and right now at Northern Iowa we have speed and we coming and these guys they come today with a focus that is unbelievable and their IQ it keeps going up every single day with every single rep and these guys they are hungry man they are hungry."
UNI opens the 2022 season on September 4th at Air Force.