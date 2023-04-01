1st Base BBQ opens its doors to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The newest restaurant to open its doors in Waterloo is looking to hit a homerun.
1st Base BBQ held its grand opening Saturday morning. Located on West 11th Street, the establishment comes in already with a reputation of producing good food.
From ribs and chicken wings to spaghetti and hamburgers. The restaurant has already won several awards. Including both Judge's Choice and People's Choice at the Waterloo Food Truck Festival. They also won the "Put Up or Shut Up" BBQ competition in Evansdale.
During the ceremony, Owner Rodney Berry gave out a free slab of ribs to the first five customers in line. He also gave out free samples for a limited time to everyone in attendance.
1st Base BBQ is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.mn. to 8 p.m. And from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.