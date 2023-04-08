18-year-old killed after jeep rolls in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - An overnight crash early Saturday morning left an 18-year-old dead and another teen hurt in Iowa City.
Trevor Burrows, 18 of North Liberty and Jacob Cohen, 18 of Iowa City were traveling southbound in the 2800 block of Dubuque Street Northeast at 1:35 a.m.
While they were driving, their jeep entered a ditch and rolled, ejecting both teens from the vehicle. Johnson County Sheriff Deputies responded to the crash where they pronounced Burrows dead at the scene. Cohen was taken to UIHC for treatment. The severity of his injuries is not known.
Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Authorities were assisted at the scene by the North Liberty Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Police Department, Coralville Police Department, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office.