16-year-old among two killed in car accident in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people have died, including a 16-year-old after two cars crashed head-on into one another Sunday afternoon.
The driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driving eastbound along Highway 18 at mile marker 209 as the driver of a 2017 Toyota Prius was driving westbound in the opposite direction just before 4 p.m. The driver of the Jeep then crossed the center line before working to return to their lane as the driver of the Prius tried to avoid the Jeep before the collision occurred.
When Iowa State Patrol arrived on scene, they found 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia, Minnesota and 16-year-old Keira Duffy of Golden Valley, Minnesota were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were hurt and were either transported or airlifted to the hospital.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd Fire Department, Collwell Fire Department, Charles City American Medical Response, and Mercyone Air Ambulance Services all assisted at the scene.
This marks the third separate deadly car crash to happen on Iowa roads over the Fourth of July weekend, leaving five people dead. Many local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau campaign to practice safe driving habits during the busy holiday season.