12 teachers in Hudson School District diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL)- In the last eight or nine years, 12 Hudson Community School District teachers have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It is leaving some of them wondering if there is a connection and searching for answers.
Carol Menefee's diagnosis came a week before her 46th birthday in 2009.
"They had just started doing 3D mammograms, and they showed me the first one and wanted to show me what it looked like. Then the second one, they were like, ''yep, well call your doctor,'" Menefee, who teaches first grade at Hudson Elementary School, said. "I walked out of there knowing I was going to get bad news."
Menefee has taught in Hudson for more than three decades. She had stage three breast cancer, the first of two cancer battles in her time at Hudson schools. She also fought non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2016.
"I did a double mastectomy, and I went through chemo and 33 rounds of radiation," Menefee said.
Diane Anderson got the message a few years ago while she was in Colorado. She had a tumor under her arm.
"They said the type of cancer I have is supposed to be very aggressive and fast-growing invasive," Anderson said. "So I had to start treatment right away."
Anderson is retired now after spending more than 30 years teaching in the Hudson Community School District. She had triple negative metastatic breast cancer, a rare type.
"I was shocked because I don't have breast cancer in my family," she said.
Anderson underwent five months of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation.
"It changes you forever," she said.
Anderson and Menefee are in remission, some of their colleagues are still fighting breast cancer, and one, unfortunately, passed away.
A recent diagnosis of a young teacher raised alarm bells. Anderson and Menefee started to wonder if there was a connection, if something in the building or environment was responsible, and if there was anything they can do about it.
"It just made us kind of start talking more and more about how many seem to be diagnosed," Anderson said.
Anderson reached out to the Black Hawk County Health Department, who referred her to the Iowa Department of Public Health, who pointed her to the Iowa Cancer Registry at the University of Iowa, which investigates cancer clusters.
"We want to be proactive and advocate for everyone here if there was a possibility that there was anything," Anderson said.
After talking with researchers, Anderson, Menefee and two other teachers approached Hudson Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss about participating in a cancer cluster investigation.
"Whenever someone is diagnosed with cancer, we wrap our arms around them and say, what can I do?" Dr. Voss said. "They took me in my word. What can I do? They said this is what you can do."
Dr. Voss agreed to participate and is meeting with the University of Iowa researchers on Monday to get things started.
"I was just struck by how they had done their work beforehand," Dr. Voss said. "They made the decision an easy decision."
Dr. Mary Charlton is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Iowa School of Public Health and the Director and Principal Investigator at the Iowa Cancer Registry.
"A cancer cluster is essentially defined as a greater than expected number of cancer cases that occurs within a group of people in a geographic area, or it could be at a workplace," Dr. Charlton said. "It usually involves people that have the same type of cancer, or maybe a rare type of cancer that you wouldn't expect, or cancer not normally seen in certain groups of people."
Dr. Charlton said it is often tough to prove there is a cancer cluster.
"Usually, the small numbers we're working with make it hard statistically and mathematically to prove that there is this excess cluster," Dr. Charlton said. "A lot of times when people suspect a breast cancer cluster, then we're looking to see in that target population where it's suspected, is the proportion of breast cancer greater than what would be expected in a comparable population."
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer, second only to skin cancer. Women have a 13% or 1 in 8 chance of developing it.
"When I look back at the last 15 to 20 years in the school district and realize that we employ many women in our school district, we don't know if there is a problem or not," Dr. Voss said. "When you say 12 to 14% of women, is that within the statistical margin? That's what we don't know until we talk to the university."
Dr. Charlton said one in two men and one in three women will get cancer in their lifetime.
According to data from the CDC, cancer is the number two cause of death in the Cedar Valley, second only to heart disease. At 214 deaths per 100,000 residents, it is well above the national average of 187.
"It may seem like there's a cluster, but it's because they share some other similar risk factors," Dr. Charlton said. "It ends up being pretty common and often not a cluster that was caused by some environmental or point source."
They know there is a chance they will not get any answers, but they believe it is worth trying to find out.
"What can I do? Well, this is what you can do. We'll take a look," Dr. Voss said. "We value our employees, and I need them to know that I do care about them and that our community does care about them."