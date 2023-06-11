12 Iowa veterans given quilt of valor in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa veterans received quite an honor Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Garden in New Hartford. The American Legion of New Hartford and Quilts of Valor Foundation of North Central Iowa gave out quilts to 12 veterans from many different eras.
The veterans recognized and honored Sunday with a Quilt of Valor are:
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Gene Hansen. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960
- Seaman Larry Dufel. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1969
- Specialist 5 Vincel Meints. Served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963
- Master Sergeant Douglas Heikens. Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977-1998
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Edwin Hanon. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965
- Tech Sergeant David Holle. Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-1990 and served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard from 1995-2014
- Lance Corporal Devin Toler. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2018-2022
- First Lieutenant Steven Harris. Served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969
- Private First-Class Vernon Trask. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1956
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Duane Hosch. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962
- Petty Officer 3rd Class David Dinsdale. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1972
- Sergeant Justin Abernathy. Served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1999-2012
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has been around since 2003 when it was founded by a Delaware woman. In that time, chapters nationwide have created more than 300,000 quilts to give to American veterans and military personnel. The North Central Iowa chapter has been around since 2018.
The chapter is always looking for more volunteers, particularly in Bremer County who doesn't have an active registered quilter in the area. Anyone wanting to donate to the Quilts of Valor Foundation or learn more about them can do so here.