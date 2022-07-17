 Skip to main content
11-year-old Raccoon River drowning victim identified

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- WHO reports that the Des Moines Police Department have identified the 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River this week.

According to WHO, Diamond Mathis was on an inflatable raft with two other children. The report indicates that a witness saw Mathis get off the raft and went under water, where she never resurfaced.

Mathis's body was found by the Des Moines Police Department Metro STAR Unit after a three-day-long search.

No other information is available at this time.