11-year-old Raccoon River drowning victim identified

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- WHO reports that the Des Moines Police Department have identified the 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River this week.
According to WHO, Diamond Mathis was on an inflatable raft with two other children. The report indicates that a witness saw Mathis get off the raft and went under water, where she never resurfaced.
Mathis's body was found by the Des Moines Police Department Metro STAR Unit after a three-day-long search.
No other information is available at this time.