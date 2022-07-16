10th annual 'Ride for the Girls' raises money and awareness for unsolved cases

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Over 140 motorcycles roared through eastern Iowa Saturday for the 10th annual 'Ride for the Girls' event. A fundraiser honoring Evansdale cousins Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins.
The two cousins disappeared on Friday, July 13, 2012, while out on a bike ride. Their bikes were later found near Meyers Lake in Evansdale.
Hunters discovered the girls' bodies five-months later at Seven Bridges Park in Bremer County.
Investigators have not been able to crack the cold case, and they have not made any arrests. There is currently a $100,000 reward for information. Law enforcement have received nearly 2,000 leads into the investigation since the girls first went missing, which include 117 in the past 10 months.
Anyone with information in what may have happened to Lyric and Elizabeth is asked to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. The Iowa Department of Public Safety also takes anonymous tips through their email. ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us
For Elizabeth Collins' father, Drew Collins, even though ten years have passed, it still feels like yesterday.
"Looking back over these last 10 years, it's hard to believe it's been ten years. It's been a lot of just remembering the girls," he said. "It's hard to believe it's been ten years. For me, it seems very fresh, and I think for anybody that knew the girls, it's kinda hard to believe it's been ten years."
Several of Collins' personal friends were volunteers at the ride. Pastor Q from Hope City Church blessed the bikes before taking off, commending the group behind Collins and Collins himself for bringing people together and letting them know they're never alone.
Collins says it's been their support and the community's support that has helped him get through.
"They've carried me," he said, adding, "we've had great community support, and I think everyone around here wants to see this solved, so it just means a lot to us."
Although the first ride held a decade ago was solely dedicated to the girls, the ride now encompasses several different unsolved murders and disappearance cases across the country.
"I think it means a lot to the other families that are kinda getting involved too that are going through similar things that they know they're not forgotten as well," Collins said. "We're bringing other people in that are going through the same things, and we're kinda helping each other along the way."
With the community behind him, Collins is confident Lyric and Elizabeth will soon have justice, as well as the other cases he keeps close to his heart.
"If anything, we're getting stronger. We're not going anywhere. We're going to continue to get this case out there until it's solved," he said. "We want to bring this monster to justice and help as many people along the way as we can."
All proceeds raised during Saturday's ride will go towards the Elizabeth Collins Foundation, which supports families of missing persons.