101-Year-Old WWII veteran walks the stage at Cornell College 80 years later

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) - At the start of the year in 1943, 21-year-old Fred Taylor was finishing his studies at Cornell College in Mount Vernon and preparing to graduate with his bachelor's degree in music.
But life for Taylor all changed on February 19, 1943 when he left college for Missouri to begin basic training and enlist in the U.S. military to fight in World War Two. Prior to enlisting, he and a number of his friends joined the Army Air Corps Reserve after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Taylor served until the fall of 1945.
Fred was surprised with the chance to walk the stage thanks to his daughter Linda. After she gifted him airplane tickets and arrangements to come to Iowa for graduation weekend.
After his service, he went on to get his master's degree at Drake University before becoming a long-time music teacher in Iowa and California. Now retired, he says he likes to spend his days doing the daily sudoku puzzle and playing wordle.