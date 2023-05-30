'100 Deadliest Days': Why Iowa State Patrol says drivers should be extra cautious

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - As Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer, state troopers say this is just the start to a very dangerous time out on the roadways.
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is widely known as the '100 Deadliest Days.'
Officials describe the '100 Deadliest Days' as a time where troopers typically see a significant spike in deadly crashes.
So far this year, the Iowa State Patrol has reported around 122 fatalities on the roadways.
Nearly 60% of those fatalities involved people who weren't wearing a seatbelt.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jason Solberg said drivers should slow down this summer because there are more drivers out.
"We urge everyone to slow down, give yourself time to get to your destinations, so that you can be safe on our Iowa roadways," Solberg said.
Solberg also said distracted driving is the leading cause of death among teens here in Iowa.
State and local police have teamed up to work together to provide extra patrols out on the Iowa roadways until June 4th.