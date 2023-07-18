Top 3 Best Iowa State Fair foods announced

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A panel of celebrities narrowed down the list from ten to the top three foods that will be featured at the Iowa State Fair in August.
The top three foods are:
Grinder Ball – The Bacon Box
The Grinder Ball is a blend of bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked and dipped in warm marinara sauce. The Grinder Ball is The Bacon Box's new signature gluten-free take on the traditional State Fair Grinder.
Iowa Twinkie – Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew
"A Texas staple with an Iowa twist." A smoked bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. It is then glazed with Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew house-made Sweet + Sticky BBQ sauce and drizzled with house-made ranch dressing.
Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese – What's Your Cheez
The Rib Shack's signature Bacon Brisket Mac and Cheese is slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of What's Your Cheez Bacon Cheddar Bread. It is then deep-fried until golden brown and served with a signature raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.
These three foods were chosen from a list of ten contenders.
- The Bacon Box – Grinder Ball
- Brad & Harry's Cheese Curds – Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds
- Dough Crazy – Dough Crazy Sweet Stick
- Grater Tater – Crunchy Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick
- Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association – A-Hootenanny
- Over the Top – Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae
- Shrimp Shack – Shrimp Poke Bowl
- Smith's – Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick
- Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew – Iowa Twinkie
- What's Your Cheez – Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese