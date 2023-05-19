Tiffin to host 'Carnival Lane Fun Fair June 10 for Lane Michael Birch Foundation

TIFFIN, Iowa (KWWL) Created following the death of their infant son, Lane, the Lane Michael Birch Foundation strives to help other families grieving from the loss of a child.
Lane's Mom, Kristin Birch, explains what happen to Lane. "My son, Lane, was born October 18, 2018. A perfectly happy baby. He loved to laugh, giggle, was starting to roll over."
"Then, on February 27, 2019, I got one of the worse phone calls I could. My husband let me know that Lane was found unresponsive. About 10 minutes later, we got told that he had passed away. Ever since then, my whole goal was to start a foundation in his name and help grieving families like ourselves."
At first glance, it appeared to be a case of SIDS, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Kristin says, "That's what they originally thought. But, after the autopsy report came back, they had found out that he had suffocated and was face down due to unsafe sleep at daycare."
Kristin adds, "So, originally we were trying to focus on the safe sleep aspect. We were giving out care packages that included the Owlet monitor and
different items that help with safe sleep. There are a lot of foundations that help with that, so we geared towards the grieving aspect."
Unfortunately, kids are still passing away from unsafe sleep and from SIDS. Now, we give out care packages called 'Love from Lane'. They include grief items. They include money for bills which add up, and we give those out. We have given out 41, going on 42 grief packages as of right now and 77 safe sleep baskets, over $35,000 worth of safe sleep and grief packages."
To keep their mission going, the Lane Michael Birch Foundation will hold two major events this summer.
The first is set for Saturday, June 10, in Tiffin, says LMB Board Member, Sarah Finn. "We're having a family fundraiser on June 10th. It's the Lane Fun Fair Carnival. We will have bounce houses, 22 different carnival games, a concession stand, face painting. All sorts of fun things going on." "
The public is invited to the Carnival Lane Fun Fair June 10 and to another big event coming up on July 9. That will be the 4th annual Memorial Ride in Lane's honor.
Sarah says, "We will be having the annual Memorial Ride. At that event, all different vehicles are welcome. convertibles, motorcycles, we just want as big of a turnout as possible."
The June 10th Carnival Lane Fun Fair will be held at the Auxiliary Park in Tiffin, Noon til 4 pm. Bring the entire family.
Email the Lane Michael Birch Foundation at: LMBFoundation@Yahoo.com. Also on Facebook and at the Lane Michael Birch Foundation website.
Kristin and Sarah stop by KWWL-TV to tell us more about the Lane Michael Birch Foundation.