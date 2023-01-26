Three-vehicle accident on Highway 52 on Thursday morning

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- Decorah Police responded to a three-vehicle crash that left one person injured on Highway 52 on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Decorah Police responded to Highway 52 and Madison Road at 7:22 a.m.
After an investigation, it was determined that 65-year-od Daniel O'Brien had attempted to cross eastbound across Highway 52 when he was struck by another vehicle.
O'Brien was struck by 60-year-old Bradley Peterson, who was traveling southbound on Highway 52.
The two vehicles then slid into a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Monte Wieseler, who was stopped at a stop sign at Pulpit Rock Road and Highway 52.
Peterson was transported to the Winneshiek County Emergency room. O'Brien was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
Decorah Police were assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County ambulance, Don’s Towing, and several citizens.