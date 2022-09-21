Three students and a driver taken to hospital in Benton Community School bus crash

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Benton Community School bus collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon, sending three students and a driver to the hospital with allegedly non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Benton County Sheriff Ronald Tippett, the incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on 23rd Avenue and 76th street near Blairstown.
Nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash, though three were taken to a hospital by ambulance. The other students and bus driver went to the hospital by personal vehicle or were released to a parent or guardian.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
Blairstown Fire Department, Blairstown Ambulance, Area Ambulance, Belle Plaine Ambulance, Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa County Ambulance, and the Benton Community School District Administration each assisted in the incident.